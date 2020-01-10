Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jim Spanfeller Backs Out of Union Negotiations With Deadspin and Moves Site to Chicago

Mediaite Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Jim Spanfeller, the CEO of G/O Media, backed out of union negotiations with Deadspin on Friday, announcing that the embattled sports site would be relocated to Chicago from New York and placed under the corporate structure of the Onion. “We have reached a point where our discussions with the GMG Union about potential updates to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Candidates Vow to Boycott Debate in Solidarity With Union Protest [Video]2020 Candidates Vow to Boycott Debate in Solidarity With Union Protest

2020 Candidates Vow to Boycott Debate in Solidarity With Union Protest. All seven of the qualifying Democratic candidates recently announced their decisions to boycott the upcoming debate on Dec...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MMcCarthyREV

Michael McCarthy RT @Mediaite: Jim Spanfeller Backs Out of Union Negotiations With Deadspin and Moves Site to Chicago https://t.co/36ayVNkYbL 51 seconds ago

Newsenm

ENM News Scott Olson/Getty Images Jim Spanfeller, the CEO of G/O Media, backed out of union negotiations with Deadspin on Fr… https://t.co/Pdlac6ifFz 14 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Jim Spanfeller Backs Out of Union Negotiations With Deadspin and Moves Site to Chicago https://t.co/36ayVNkYbL 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.