Joaquin Phoenix Gets Detained at Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Friday Protest in D.C.

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix is the latest celebrity to be arrested during Jane Fonda‘s weekly Fire Drill Friday protest. The recent Golden Globe winner joined several stars for the latest protest on the steps of the Capital Building on Friday (January 10) in Washington, D.C. Jane was joined this week by Joaquin, Martin Sheen, Susan Sarandon, and [...]
News video: Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C.

Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C. 01:22

 Inspired by youth climate action around the world and despite her earlier arrest, actress Jane Fonda called for peace not war in her latest "Fire Drill Friday" protest in Washington, D.C. on Friday, joined by actors Joaquin Phoenix and others.

Joaquin Phoenix is 'plagued by self-doubt' [Video]Joaquin Phoenix is 'plagued by self-doubt'

Joaquin Phoenix is "still plagued by self-doubt", as he says he's often left "petrified" when he takes on new film roles.

Here's Jane Fonda's advice for getting arrested [Video]Here's Jane Fonda's advice for getting arrested

Jane Fonda's been arrested so many times in Fire Drill Fridays, she'll tell you exactly what you need to bring to jail.

Joaquin Phoenix arrested during Jane Fonda's weekly climate protest

"Even the Joker believes in climate change!" Fire Drill Fridays tweeted​.
CBS News

Jane Fonda's Final Fire Drill Friday Brings Out A-List Protestors Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen and More

Jane Fonda took to Capitol Hill today for her final scheduled Fire Drill Fridays rallies--and she wasn't alone. Several celebrities--including Joaquin Phoenix,...
E! Online

NialXX7

NailXX RT @DailyJoaquin: #PHOTOS | Joaquin Phoenix gets Detained at today’s Fire Drill Friday Protest via @JustJared https://t.co/y0hcUC1qBu 2 minutes ago

DailyJoaquin

Joaquin Phoenix Updates #PHOTOS | Joaquin Phoenix gets Detained at today’s Fire Drill Friday Protest via @JustJared https://t.co/y0hcUC1qBu 25 minutes ago

kellyclarksonf9

sk8r🌈amina RT @JustJared: Joaquin Phoenix was detained alongside other celebs this afternoon while participating in Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Friday pro… 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Joaquin Phoenix was detained alongside other celebs this afternoon while participating in Jane Fonda's Fire Drill F… https://t.co/FNWqMTyGqJ 1 hour ago

