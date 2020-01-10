Joaquin Phoenix Gets Detained at Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Friday Protest in D.C.
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Joaquin Phoenix is the latest celebrity to be arrested during Jane Fonda‘s weekly Fire Drill Friday protest. The recent Golden Globe winner joined several stars for the latest protest on the steps of the Capital Building on Friday (January 10) in Washington, D.C. Jane was joined this week by Joaquin, Martin Sheen, Susan Sarandon, and [...]
Inspired by youth climate action around the world and despite her earlier arrest, actress Jane Fonda called for peace not war in her latest "Fire Drill Friday" protest in Washington, D.C. on Friday, joined by actors Joaquin Phoenix and others.