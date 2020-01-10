Global  

Grey's Anatomy Star Justin Chambers Leaving the Show After 16 Seasons

E! Online Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Justin Chambers is departing Grey's Anatomy. ABC confirms to E! News that after 16 seasons on the ABC series, Chambers, who portrays Dr. Alex Karev, is set to make his exit. The...
Recent related news from verified sources

Grey's Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

What a way to end the year, indeed. Earlier in November, Grey's Anatomy star, Caterina Scorsone shared the exciting news that she was pregnant with her third...
E! Online

Justin Chambers Is Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy' After 15 Years

Justin Chambers is signing off from Grey’s Anatomy. The actor, a fan favorite and original cast member, made the announcement on Friday (January 10)....
Just Jared

