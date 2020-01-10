Global  

Ann Coulter Trolls Trump With ‘Border Wall 4K’ Race: ‘Could Take up to 7 Minutes’

Mediaite Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter trolled President Donald Trump on Friday with a fictional “Trump Border Wall 4k” race, which she advised “could take up to 7 minutes.” “ANNOUNCED: A race along the new border wall: The Trump Border Wall 4k! Get your T-shirts now!” she posted on Twitter. “Be advised running the race […]
News video: Snoop Dogg Shares Throwback Clip Of Him Roasting Donald Trump’s Presidential Aspirations

Snoop Dogg Shares Throwback Clip Of Him Roasting Donald Trump’s Presidential Aspirations 01:29

 As the government shutdown enters its 19th day, Donald Trump found it was time to deliver his first scripted Oval Office speech on border control. On Tuesday night (January 8), he insisted a border wall is necessary to protect United States citizens from the perceived threat of illegal...

