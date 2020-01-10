Global  

Bernie Sanders Responds To Larry David Requesting He 'Drop Out' Presidential Race to Avoid 'SNL' Sketches!

Friday, 10 January 2020
Bernie Sanders has some bad news for Larry David! The the Democratic presidential hopeful had a subtle response to the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor’s – who often plays Bernie on Saturday Night Live – comment that he would be “great for the country” but “terrible” for him should he win the election. Larry wants Bernie [...]
News video: Bernie Sanders Reacts to Larry David Asking Him to Drop Out of Race to Avoid 'SNL' Sketches | THR News

Bernie Sanders Reacts to Larry David Asking Him to Drop Out of Race to Avoid 'SNL' Sketches | THR News 01:14

 Bernie Sanders Reacts to Larry David Asking Him to Drop Out of Race to Avoid 'SNL' Sketches | THR News

