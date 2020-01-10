Global  

Justin Bieber Is Trying to Get His New Song to Number One

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber wears black sweats and a green beanie while heading into a dance studio on Friday morning (January 10) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 25-year-old singer was seen in a green hoodie the day before at the dance studio and he was joined by wife Hailey Bieber for that dance practice. On Wednesday night, [...]
