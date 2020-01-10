Daniel Radcliffe says he was mistaken for a homeless man: ‘Apparently, I need to shave more often’

Daniel Radcliffe is famous but isn’t too recognizable all of the time. 👓 View full article



Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person The actor had wrapped up against the cold weather while walking his dog with girlfriend Erin Darke but his many layers and unkempt appearance led to a misunderstanding with a stranger, who gave him money to buy a coffee to try and stay warm.