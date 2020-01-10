Global  

Watch: POWER Remembers Dre’s Rise + Fall In New R.I.P. Video

SOHH Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Watch: POWER Remembers Dre’s Rise + Fall In New R.I.P. Video“Power” is bidding farewell to one of TV’s baddest villains – ever. The popular STARZ series has released a highlight clip showing the rise and fall of on-screen bad boy Dre. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: POWER Remembers Dre’s Rise + Fall In New R.I.P. Video appeared first on .
