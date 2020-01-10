Global  

The Internet Has Already Reacted W/ Memes To Drake’s LIFE IS GOOD “Haven’t Done My Taxes” Line

SOHH Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Internet Has Already Reacted W/ Memes To Drake’s LIFE IS GOOD “Haven’t Done My Taxes” LineThe Internet waits for no one – especially when rap star Drake has standout bars. Social media has jumped at the opportunity to low-key and high-key flame Drizzy following his “Life Is Good” release. Big Facts: On Friday, the memes exploded going at Drizzy about his undeniably noticeable line about not paying taxes. On A […]

The post The Internet Has Already Reacted W/ Memes To Drake’s LIFE IS GOOD “Haven’t Done My Taxes” Line appeared first on .
