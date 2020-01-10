Global  

Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies & Whitney Cummings Set for LA Benefit for Australian Fires

Billboard.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
A group of comedians led by Australian comic Monty Franklin have announced the Stand Up for Australian Fires Benefit with Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies...
News video: Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims

Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims 00:47

 Queen guitarist Brian May is considering an offer to perform at a Live Aid-style benefit concert for the victims of the Australian bushfires.

