Elton John and Ed Sheeran in Talks for Charity Concert for Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker and his fellow British pop star are approached to play the upcoming sound relief concert to raise funds for those affected by Australian bushfire.
News video: Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser

Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser 00:49

 Australian cricket legends announced on Sunday that they are coming out of retirement for a one-off match to support the bushfire relief efforts. Emer McCarthy reports.

