SheerHeart Elton John and Ed Sheeran in talks for a charity concert for Bush's fire relief efforts in Australia - Up News Info… https://t.co/4lDUb8ZcGm 2 days ago

grace¤nays RT @SheerHeart91: Elton John and Ed Sheeran in talks for a charity concert for Bush's fire relief efforts in Australia - Up News Info https… 2 days ago

Ed Sheeran News Elton John and Ed Sheeran in talks for a charity concert for Bush's fire relief efforts in Australia - Up News Info https://t.co/K7hkHPe83G 2 days ago

SheerHeart Elton John and Ed Sheeran in talks for a charity concert for Bush's fire relief efforts in Australia - Up News Info… https://t.co/vtEeeMj0hH 2 days ago

AceShowbiz Elton John and Ed Sheeran in Talks for Charity Concert for Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts… https://t.co/JoArtE5zWg 3 days ago

WENN Elton John And Ed Sheeran In Talks To Play Sound Relief Concert For Australian Bushfire Efforts https://t.co/HaDWPuigdP 3 days ago