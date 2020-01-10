Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Neil Peart Dead - Rush Drummer Dies at 67

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Neil Peart has sadly died. The Rush drummer, known for his elaborate solos, died at the age of 67 in Santa Monica, Calif. after a battle with brain cancer, the CBC reported on Friday (January 10). In addition to playing the drums, he was also the main lyricist for the Canadian band. He is “widely [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 01:17

 Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Peart, drummer for Rush, dead at 67

Peart is being remembered as one of the most accomplished instrumentalists in rock history who influenced Metallica, Foo Fighters and other bands.
The Age

Neil Peart, Rush's star drummer, dies at 67

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of the Canadian rock group Rush, has died at 67 in California of brain cancer, the group announced Friday. "It is with…
Japan Today


Tweets about this

krisnaslam

krisna RT @metalinjection: RUSH Drummer Neil Peart Dead at Age 67 https://t.co/z1nCnZn8MQ https://t.co/yZmRdqpn96 2 seconds ago

toogytee

Burdy RT @globalnews: Neil Peart, legendary drummer and primary lyricist for Canadian rock band Rush, has died of brain cancer at age 67. READ M… 11 seconds ago

sydthepiper

syd piper RT @seattletimes: Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential band Rush, has died. He was 67. https://t.co/U3DGs4WxdM 24 seconds ago

DanyManTeslinho

Dany Tome RT @ProgMagazineUK: A spokesperson has confirmed that Rush drummer Neil Peart has died from brain cancer https://t.co/59rVf13n8d 29 seconds ago

cjarvis67

Chris Jarvis RT @genesimmons: My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P....... Rush Drummer Neil Pea… 32 seconds ago

cajoube

Caroline Joubert Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67 - YouTube https://t.co/8OHS3qjX8a 33 seconds ago

HisTreeNut

Preston Ptak RT @WDBJ7: BREAKING: The band posted a message on Twitter saying he had been battling brain cancer and that their hearts were broken. Pear… 53 seconds ago

fwchapman_music

Fred Chapman Music RT @EddieTrunk: Wow... speechless... stunned.. RIP Neil Peart ⁦@rushtheband⁩ as per Rolling Stone: Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 – Rolling… 53 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.