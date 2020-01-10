Neil Peart Dead - Rush Drummer Dies at 67

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Neil Peart has sadly died. The Rush drummer, known for his elaborate solos, died at the age of 67 in Santa Monica, Calif. after a battle with brain cancer, the CBC reported on Friday (January 10). In addition to playing the drums, he was also the main lyricist for the Canadian band. He is “widely [...] 👓 View full article

