Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billy Porter Praises His 'Like A Boss' Co-Stars: 'These Ladies are Salt of the Earth'

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Billy Porter turns heads on the street in an electric green coat while leaving an appearance in New York City earlier in the week. The 50-year-old actor paired his striking look with platform boots as he left for another appearance in the city. Later on, Billy was rocking red boots for a promo stop. Billy [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Billy Porter Praises His 'Like A Boss' Co-Stars: 'These Ladies are Salt of the Earth' 56 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Billy Porter's electric green look is fashion goals! See his #LikeABoss promo look here: https://t.co/nX6C4RsJx0 2 hours ago

ABCAirPower

ABC Air Power Billy Porter praises his "maternal" Like A Boss co-stars and dishes on his most "challenging" day on set -- with ABC 1-on-1 audio 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.