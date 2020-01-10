Global  

NY Post Opinions Editor Complains to USC After Professor Calls Him ‘Sohrab Calamari’

Mediaite Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
New York Post op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari called out a University of South California professor on Friday for referring to him as “Sohrab Calamari” on Twitter dot com. “Hey @USC: Does a USC professor’s mocking my Persian name comport with your diversity and civility codes?” wrote Ahmari on Twitter, tagging the professor’s employer. “Or do […]
