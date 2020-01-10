Global  

Justin Bieber to Perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

E! Online Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber's musical comeback continues at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Fresh off the release of his first single in four years, the "Yummy" performer is set to take...
News video: Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' Launches on Multiple Billboard Radio Airplay Charts | Billboard News

Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' Launches on Multiple Billboard Radio Airplay Charts | Billboard News 01:13

 Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' Launches on Multiple Billboard Radio Airplay Charts | Billboard News

Hailey Bieber Calls Out Haters Who 'Downplay' Justin Bieber's Lyme Disease Diagnosis | Billboard News [Video]Hailey Bieber Calls Out Haters Who 'Downplay' Justin Bieber's Lyme Disease Diagnosis | Billboard News

Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 8) that he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease, an inflammatory disease that leaves those infected with struggles in their joints and nervous systems.

Billie Eilish Leads iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations [Video]Billie Eilish Leads iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

Billie Eilish Leads iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations. Eilish is up for song of the year for her track, "bad guy." . Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road,". Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's..

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment Announce Nominees for the 2020 “iHeartRadio Music Awards”

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment Announce Nominees for the 2020 “iHeartRadio Music Awards”NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced today the nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing live from the Shrine...
Business Wire Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared JrSeattle Times

Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' Is A Fresh Start

And we can't wait to hear more... After a near five-year hiatus from music, *Justin Bieber* has released a solo track to kick start the New Year,...
Clash Also reported by •MashableWorldNewsSOHHE! OnlineTMZ.com

