Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mandy Moore to Join Democratic Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg at Iowa Town Hall Event

Billboard.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Could it be presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is a big This is Us fan?  On Monday, the show's star Mandy Moore will...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Nets First Black Congressional Backer

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Nets First Black Congressional Backer 00:24

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has netted an endorsement from Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, the first black member of Congress to throw his support to the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg Tries To Sway Undecided Voters At N.H. Town Hall [Video]Pete Buttigieg Tries To Sway Undecided Voters At N.H. Town Hall

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:02Published

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Town Hall Meeting In Concord, NH [Video]Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Town Hall Meeting In Concord, NH

WBZ TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg says Oval Office needs wartime veteran

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Saturday the Oval Office requires a wartime veteran, a niche he occupies exclusively...
Seattle Times Also reported by •PinkNewsCBS News

Buttigieg highlights outsider status in effort to surge past Democratic rivals

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is touting his centrist political outsider status in a final push to win over Iowa swing voters, an urgent task...
Reuters


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @billboard: This Is Them: @TheMandyMoore will join Democratic presidential hopeful @PeteButtigieg at Iowa event https://t.co/6sb5VmAXls 1 week ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Mandy Moore to Join Democratic Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg at Iowa Town Hall Event https://t.co/QIoocYCFnG 1 week ago

PFA2020

Pete for POTUS. suspended for no reason Mandy Moore to Join Democratic Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg at Iowa Town Hall Event https://t.co/SRPaXn027e 1 week ago

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Mandy Moore to Join Democratic Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg at Iowa Town Hall Event https://t.co/pgKW7FGKKj 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.