Surviving Rush Members Mourn Death of Drummer Neil Peart
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Expressing their heartbreaks, singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson note that their 67-year-old bandmate lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer.
Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...