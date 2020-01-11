Global  

Surviving Rush Members Mourn Death of Drummer Neil Peart

AceShowbiz Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Expressing their heartbreaks, singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson note that their 67-year-old bandmate lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer.
News video: Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 01:17

 Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...

Musicians React to Rush Drummer Neil Peart's Death: 'His Influence and Music Will Live On'

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died at 67 in California on Tuesday (Jan. 7) after losing a battle with brain cancer, as CBC News first reported...
Billboard.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBC.caChicago S-TDaily RecordBBC News

Foo Fighters Mourn the Death of 'Brilliant' Neil Peart

The music world is mourning the death of legendary drummer of Rush, Neil Peart, who died following a battle with brain cancer. The latest rockers to...
Billboard.com


