Jake Owen Wrote a Song About 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown & This Is What She Said About It

Billboard.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Hannah Brown made headlines after The Bachelor premiere on Monday (Jan. 6), when she returned multiple times to get some closure with Peter...
Recent related news from verified sources

Hannah Brown Now Has a Song About Her Thanks to Country Singer Jake Owen

Hannah Brown has been The Bachelorette, won Dancing With the Stars...and now inspired a country song? Jake Owen debuted his song "Alabama Hannah" via a Twitter...
E! Online

'Bachelor' star Hannah Brown responds to country singer Jake Owen's song about her and Peter Weber

“Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown responded to country singer Jake Owen after he debuted a song that he says was inspired by her recent return during Peter...
FOXNews.com


