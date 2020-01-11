Global  

'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Talks Weight Loss & '1,000 Pound' Transformation

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Ethan Suplee has been hitting the gym, and he’s now almost unrecognizable from his Remember the Titans days! The 43-year-old actor – who has also had roles on My Name Is Earl, Boy Meets World, American History X, and more – took to Instagram on Friday (January 10) to put his fit physique on display. [...]
Actor Ethan Suplee Is Unrecognizable After Major Weight Loss Transformation

Need more inspiration to achieve your New Year's resolutions? Look no further than Ethan Suplee. The Remember the Titans star is impressing and inspiring dozens...
