Oprah Winfrey Pulls Out From Producing Russell Simmons #MeToo Documentary

E! Online Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey is no longer producing a documentary, which featured an individual who accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. In a statement from the former TV host regarding The...
