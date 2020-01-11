Global  

Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Being Mistaken For A Homeless Man

Just Jared Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Daniel Radcliffe told a really funny story on the Graham Norton Show this week. It turns out that the 30-year-old actor was mistaken for a homeless man while out in New York City recently. “I was in New York recently with my girlfriend and while she was in a shop, I was outside with our [...]
News video: Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person

Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person 01:03

 Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person The actor had wrapped up against the cold weather while walking his dog with girlfriend Erin Darke but his many layers and unkempt appearance led to a misunderstanding with a stranger, who gave him money to buy a coffee to try and stay warm. Daniel...

