Justin Bieber Is The First Performer Announced For iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber arrive together for an appointment in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (January 10). It was just announced that the 25-year-old “Yummy” musician will be performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber This will be Justin‘s first performance in over four [...]
News video: Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis 01:09

 Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis. In a post to Instagram on Jan. 8, Justin Bieber revealed that he had been “recently diagnosed” with Lyme disease. . While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s---, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with...

Hailey Bieber Calls Out Haters Who 'Downplay' Justin Bieber's Lyme Disease Diagnosis | Billboard News [Video]Hailey Bieber Calls Out Haters Who 'Downplay' Justin Bieber's Lyme Disease Diagnosis | Billboard News

Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 8) that he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease, an inflammatory disease that leaves those infected with struggles in their joints and nervous systems.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:26Published

Billie Eilish Leads iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations [Video]Billie Eilish Leads iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

Billie Eilish Leads iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations. Eilish is up for song of the year for her track, "bad guy." . Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road,". Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers & More Nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards: See Full List

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning for the seventh year, recognizing the most-played names and songs throughout iHeartRadio's stations...
Billboard.com

Justin Bieber drops first solo single in over 4 years

Ahead of a new album, tour and docuseries, Justin Bieber releases "Yummy": his first solo music since 2015's 'Purpose.'
USATODAY.com


