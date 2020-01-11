Justin Bieber Is The First Performer Announced For iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020!
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber arrive together for an appointment in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (January 10). It was just announced that the 25-year-old “Yummy” musician will be performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber This will be Justin‘s first performance in over four [...]
Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis. In a post to Instagram on Jan. 8, Justin Bieber revealed that he had been “recently diagnosed” with Lyme disease. . While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s---, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with...