Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Being Mistaken for Homeless in New York

Saturday, 11 January 2020
The leading man of the 'Harry Potter' film series admits, during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', that the incident served as a wake up call for him to shave more often.
News video: Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person

Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person 01:03

 Daniel Radcliffe was mistaken for a homeless person while out with his dog in New York.

