Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Being Mistaken for Homeless in New York

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The leading man of the 'Harry Potter' film series admits, during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', that the incident served as a wake up call for him to shave more often. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Bang Media - Published Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person 01:03 Daniel Radcliffe was mistaken for a homeless person while out with his dog in New York.