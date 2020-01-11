Global  

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Twitter Review

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Going by the reviews and mouth talk, Sarileru Neekevvaru has been receiving a positive response from both the masses and family audience.
Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review and release LIVE UPDATES


Indian Express

Pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, which is hitting the screens on January 11, 2020. The...
IndiaTimes


TeluguWirals

Telugu Wirals watch full video : https://t.co/W2fNzvotgb Sarileru Neekevvaru Genuine Public Talk || Mahesh Babu || Rashmika || DS… https://t.co/Oer5MQtiK7 12 minutes ago

Radha_krishnaRK

Radhakrishna @AnilRavipudi Bomma DaddarilliPoyindi 💣🥳👏 #SarileruNeekkevvaru #SarileruNeekevaru @MBofficialTeam… https://t.co/r8MiZFPR6h 16 minutes ago

sailendravyaas

Sailendra Vyaas RT @avadsays: #SarileruNeekevvaru is a cleverly well-packaged entertainer. @urstrulyMahesh one-man show @iamRashmika is amazing. @ThisIs… 30 minutes ago

cricket_freak_3

ROckstAR_RAJA RT @FilmyFocus: #SarileruNeekevvaru 🔥 - A true commercial entertainer 👌👌👌 #MaheshBabu’s comedy timing and dances are next level! Review⇒ h… 31 minutes ago

avadsays

A V A D #SarileruNeekevvaru is a cleverly well-packaged entertainer. @urstrulyMahesh one-man show @iamRashmika is amazin… https://t.co/QS2dmQsFpB 42 minutes ago

suthapalliuday

#SarileruNeekevvaru RT @igtelugu: #MaheshBabu rocks it in the interval fight. The fight is interspersed with light talk. It's heroism all the way. Check out m… 45 minutes ago

