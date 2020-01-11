Global  

Poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared the character poster of Tahir Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar in the film. In the poster, Tahir is seen dressed in cricket uniform, swinging his bat in an iconic Sunil Gavaskar style.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ranveer Singh reveals look of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar from '83'

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday released a poster look featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar from biographical sports...
Sify

