Joaquin Phoenix arrested at climate change protest

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 11 (IANS) Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix of the "Joker" fame was arrested, along with other climate change protestors.
News video: ‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes 00:38

 Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes.

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays' [Video]Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays'

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen join Jane Fonda at the foot of the U.S. Capitol for "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest calling attention to climate change.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:41Published

Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change [Video]Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change

Actor Joaquin Phoenix has urged people to think about what they eat as he blames the meat and dairy industry for climate change.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:57Published


Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Protest

The 'Joker' actor urges people at Jane Fonda's weekly protest to join him in changing their eating habits by giving up meat to help minimize climate change.
AceShowbiz

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Makes Climate Change Plea at Golden Globes

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Makes Climate Change Plea at Golden Globes'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix addressed climate change in his emotional acceptance speech at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 5. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter...
geek.com

eren__kruger

Barry Allen RT @DailyJoaquin: #NEWS | Joaquin Phoenix was arrested today for protesting for climate change. His arrest was processed and he was then re… 18 seconds ago

InstitutLumiere

Institut Lumière RT @IndieWire: Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Rally Ahead of Oscar Nominations https://t.co/Xeu892z5QM https://t.co/jIbDhieYeS 56 seconds ago

q_LaShonda

1/1024th White LaShonda RT @1776Stonewall: After giving a drunken lecture to his fellow Hollywood lunatics at the Golden Globes, telling them to stop flying planes… 1 minute ago

RAOCES

RAMON O. ESCARFULLET RT @vegix: BREAKING: #Vegan hero and #ClimateAction activist Joaquin Phoenix was arrested in DC while protesting during Fire Drill Fridays… 2 minutes ago

sweetgreatmom

Susan GmommaObama RT @thehill: Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested in climate change protest https://t.co/zSjs6GLTBM https://t.co/SaevefY6GT 2 minutes ago

_carbonari

Leonardo Carbonari RT @FarmSanctuary: We salute animal activist Joaquin Phoenix, who took to the steps of Capitol Hill during today's @FireDrillFriday climate… 3 minutes ago

IcedJemBiskwit

jem RT @rapplerdotcom: Phoenix attended the demonstration with Jane Fonda, who heads the weekly climate protests called Fire Drill Fridays. htt… 3 minutes ago

pamela_pmlpatt

Pamela g Patterson RT @LazyMeatball: Breaking: Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at Climate Change protest Yes. Jane Fonda was there too. https://t… 3 minutes ago

