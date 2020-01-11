Global  

‘Chhapaak’ box-office collection Day 1

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
According to reports in BoxofficeIndia.com, the Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer collected Rs 4.25 crore nett at the box-office on its first day of its release.
