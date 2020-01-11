Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brian K. Vaughan's 'Ex Machina' is Getting a Film Adaptation!

Just Jared Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Brian K. Vaughan‘s “Ex Machina” is heading to the big screen! The 43-year-old writer’s sci-fi comic book is getting a movie adaptation that will be called The Great Machine, THR reports. Seberg writers Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel will pen the adaptation, and Brian will produce. The comic book series, which Brian created with artist [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #adaptation Brian K. Vaughan’s ‘Ex Machina’ is Getting a Film Adaptation! https://t.co/M35vRUV1C6 27 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #adaptation Brian K. Vaughan’s ‘Ex Machina’ is Getting a Film Adaptation! https://t.co/M35vRUV1C6 29 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go Brian K. Vaughan's 'Ex Machina' is Getting a Film Adaptation! https://t.co/Sc4LvMJ4K4 1 hour ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Brian K. Vaughan's 'Ex Machina' is Getting a Film Adaptation!: Brian K. Vaughan‘s “Ex Machina” is heading to the bi… https://t.co/jtGuag6095 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go Brian K. Vaughan's 'Ex Machina' is Getting a Film Adaptation! https://t.co/Sc4LvMJ4K4 1 hour ago

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Brian K. Vaughan’s ‘Ex Machina’ is Getting a Film Adaptation! https://t.co/WVPBytwM6k 2 hours ago

Emmatheslayer22

Armie fangs RT @Collider: Brian K. Vaughan & Tony Harris' superhero-turned-politician comic 'Ex Machina' is getting a film adaptation (and a title chan… 8 hours ago

Collider

Collider Brian K. Vaughan & Tony Harris' superhero-turned-politician comic 'Ex Machina' is getting a film adaptation (and a… https://t.co/gkh9HHmDR3 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.