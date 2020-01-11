Global  

Janelle Monae Showered With Love After Coming Out as Non-Binary

AceShowbiz Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Participating in the 'I Am Non Binary' trend on Twitter, the actress and singer makes the announcement along with a tweet that features a GIF of 'Steven Universe' scene.
