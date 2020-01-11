Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Celebrity Foodie Expert Guy Fieri Roasts Drake W/ Funny LIFE IS GOOD-Inspired Throwback Meme: “The Student Has Become The Master”

SOHH Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Celebrity Foodie Expert Guy Fieri Roasts Drake W/ Funny LIFE IS GOOD-Inspired Throwback Meme: “The Student Has Become The Master”Celebrity food expert Guy Fieri is here for the new “Life Is Good” visual. The Food Network personality has stepped up to co-sign Drake‘s newly released music video. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Guy jumped on Twitter to show his support for the video by sharing a hilarious vintage pic of Drake showing off […]

The post Celebrity Foodie Expert Guy Fieri Roasts Drake W/ Funny LIFE IS GOOD-Inspired Throwback Meme: “The Student Has Become The Master” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Drake Shades Kanye & Pusha T In Life Is Good

Drake Shades Kanye & Pusha T In Life Is Good 02:12

 Drake disses Kanye & Pusha T in Life Is Good. Plus, Khloe Kardashian supports Rob Kardashian during custody battle with Blac Chyna.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A bearded dragon that had been so badly neglected she was left paralysed has been able to crawl across her tank for the first ti [Video]A bearded dragon that had been so badly neglected she was left paralysed has been able to crawl across her tank for the first ti

A bearded dragon that had been so badly neglected she was left paralysed has crawled across her tank for the first time - thanks to a custom-made WHEELCHAIR. Life is no longer a drag for resilient..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Bobby Davro recites nearly all the countries in the world at speed [Video]Bobby Davro recites nearly all the countries in the world at speed

Bobby Davro proved he's still the entertainer in a funny video of him reciting nearly all the countries in the world in a song.Comedian Davro, 61, was in a club in Mayfair when he impressed diners by..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Drake Announces New Future LIFE IS GOOD Collabo + Decodes Going To WAR: “My Goal’s To Always Uplift + Show Love”

Drake Announces New Future LIFE IS GOOD Collabo + Decodes Going To WAR: “My Goal’s To Always Uplift + Show Love”OVO Sound boss Drake is giving fans something to really, really, really get excited about. The 6 God went online to tease fans about putting out new music in the...
SOHH

Drake + Future Live Out Everyone’s Daily Jobs As Garbage Men, Apple Store-Type Employees, Fast-Food Workers + More In New GOOD LIFE Video

Drake + Future Live Out Everyone’s Daily Jobs As Garbage Men, Apple Store-Type Employees, Fast-Food Workers + More In New GOOD LIFE VideoAtlanta rapper Future and Drake are finally coming through with the gems. The hip-hop pair have delivered their new “Life Is Good” single and music video to...
SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrfast7

Dino𓅓 RT @sohh: Celebrity Foodie Expert Guy Fieri Roasts Drake W/ Funny LIFE IS GOOD-Inspired Throwback Meme: "The Student Has Become The Master"… 57 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Celebrity Foodie Expert Guy Fieri Roasts Drake W/ Funny LIFE IS GOOD-Inspired Throwback Meme: "The Student Has Beco… https://t.co/qJxCb540Lo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.