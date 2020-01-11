|
The Rhythm Method: Neil Peart's Top 10 Drum Songs For Rush & More
|
|
Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
To consider the best of Neil Peart's drumming, you're best advised to start with the Rush catalog -- the whole thing -- and then don't...
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Neil Peart, drummer and primary lyricist for Rush, dead at 67Neil Peart, the virtuoso drummer of iconic Canadian band Rush who was revered as one of the greatest drummers of all time, has died at age 67.
CBC.ca
Neil Peart, drummer for influential rockers Rush, dead at 67SANTA MONICA, California (AP) — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential band Rush, has died. He was 67. His representative, Elliot...
Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this