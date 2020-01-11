Global  

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen detained at Jane Fonda's climate change protest

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 11 (ANI): American actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen became a part of the climate change campaign and were detained along with a bunch of others at Jane Fonda's climate change protest.
News video: Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays'

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays' 01:41

 Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen join Jane Fonda at the foot of the U.S. Capitol for "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest calling attention to climate change.

Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change [Video]Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change

Actor Joaquin Phoenix has urged people to think about what they eat as he blames the meat and dairy industry for climate change.

Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C. [Video]Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C.

Inspired by youth climate action around the world and despite her earlier arrest, actress Jane Fonda called for peace not war in her latest "Fire Drill Friday" protest in Washington, D.C. on Friday,..

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Arrested at Jane Fonda's Protest

Joaquin and Martin Sheen were just arrested along with a bunch of others at the protest. Jane Fonda's star power knows no limits ... TONS of huge celebs,...
TMZ.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com•The Wrap•RIA Nov.•Reuters•Independent•Just Jared•Bollywood Life•Hindu•CBS News•geek.com

Jane Fonda brings stars for last DC climate rally

Jane Fonda returned to Washington, DC for her final Fire Drill Friday in the nation's capital. She brought along famous friends including Joaquin Phoenix, Susan...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Hindu•SBS

PaulRog52896828

Paul Rogers RT @smalltownandrew: Joaquin Phoenix Arrested with Martin Sheen at Climate Protest Can you believe the entitlement of these Hollywoods cel… 48 seconds ago

CzekajPeter

🇺🇸Peter Czekaj🏳️‍🌈 RT @cnni: Recent Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen were the latest celebrities to be arrested as part of Jane Fonda's we… 58 seconds ago

blocksb1

BarbaraBlocksberg RT @Indigenous_ca: Join @Janefonda, Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, @omekongo, @ambervalletta, Susan Sarandon, Avi Lewis, Linda Capato, Tasi… 1 minute ago

Jamesdanab

Dana Brown Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested in Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protests https://t.co/xaoJmBS8bF 4 minutes ago

silsfsu

Silsfsu RT @TheLastWord: Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested in star-studded climate change protest on Capitol Hill https://t.co/wVQTpaWpaP h… 4 minutes ago

nikatnite00

nikatnite00#GOP=RussianAssets RT @LillianVikingDK: "Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at Fire Drill Friday" https://t.co/A6XT8uoTOk 5 minutes ago

CamperCarol2

Blind Squirrel RT @paz4u: Joaquin Phoenix just off his golden globe win #Joker arrested at DC #ClimateCrisis protest along w Martin Sheen & 147 other acti… 5 minutes ago

maesyn

maesyn music Epic! I want to be Jane Fonda when I grow up. What a badass timeless ageless queen of a model https://t.co/Ukb3WT8LUr 5 minutes ago

