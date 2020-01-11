Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"True History of the Kelly Gang" - cast: Russell Crowe, George MacKay, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis, Charlie Hunnam, Travis Fimmel, Sean Keenan, Dacre Montgomery, Harry Greenwood, Thomasin McKenzie, Orlando Schwerdt, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams

AceShowbiz Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
True History of the Kelly Gang - cast: Russell Crowe, George MacKay, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis, Charlie Hunnam, Travis Fimmel, Sean Keenan, Dacre Montgomery, Harry Greenwood, Thomasin McKenzie, Orlando Schwerdt, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams*Release date :* February 28, 2020
*Synopsis :* inspired by Peter Carey's Man Booker prize-winning novel, the pic follows notorious bushranger Ned Kelly (George MacKay), one of the ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'True History Of The Kelly Gang' Trailer

'True History Of The Kelly Gang' Trailer 02:02

 True History Of The Kelly Gang Trailer - Based on Peter Carey's Booker Prize winning novel and with a cast that includes George MacKay, Nicholas Hoult and Russell Crowe, Justin Kurzel's exhilarating new film explores the story behind the legendary historical figure Ned Kelly. www.kellygang.film

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

True History Of The Kelly Gang - Trailer [Video]True History Of The Kelly Gang - Trailer

Based on Peter Carey's Booker Prize winning novel and with a cast that includes George MacKay, Nicholas Hoult and Russell Crowe, Justin Kurzel's exhilarating new film explores the story behind the..

Credit: MyMovies     Duration: 02:02Published

George MacKay, Dean Charles Chapman Celebrate '1917' Golden Globe Nods [Video]George MacKay, Dean Charles Chapman Celebrate '1917' Golden Globe Nods

While sitting down with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante in Toronto, "1917" co-stars George MacKay and Dean Charles Chapman celebrate the film's Golden Globe nominations in true Canadian style - with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:56Published


Tweets about this

McGarnical

McG ᵃʳⁿⁱᶜᵃˡ RT @lukebuckmaster: My take on Justin Kurzel's electrifying True History of the Kelly Gang. The story of a ferocious anti-establishmentaria… 57 minutes ago

Redforlife11

Amme RT @russellcrowe: The True History of the Kelly Gang. In theatres now. Catch it again on ⁦@StanAustralia⁩ from January 26th. https://t.co/o… 1 hour ago

yarn22

Robbie Carroll RT @PicturehouseEnt: "One of the best cinematic surprises of the year" ★★★★ - The Guardian ★★★★ - Total Film ★★★★ - Empire True History of… 1 hour ago

yarn22

Robbie Carroll RT @FACT_Cinema: If you enjoyed George MacKay's stunning performance in #1917, look out for his newest film from director Justin Kurzel: Tr… 1 hour ago

yarn22

Robbie Carroll RT @ashonfilme: If you enjoyed George MacKay in 1917, then go watch True History of The Kelly Gang. It looks insane! https://t.co/huFfPiaKgI 1 hour ago

yarn22

Robbie Carroll RT @russellcrowe: In limited cinema release right now. See it first on the big screen then on Stan in Australia from Jan 26. UK cinemas Feb… 2 hours ago

yarn22

Robbie Carroll RT @firstshowing: Official UK Trailer for Justin Kurzel's 'True History of the Kelly Gang' https://t.co/BGblXF4euT #JustinKurzel #GeorgeMac… 2 hours ago

lukebuckmaster

Luke Buckmaster My take on Justin Kurzel's electrifying True History of the Kelly Gang. The story of a ferocious anti-establishment… https://t.co/WGoPweAe0C 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.