"True History of the Kelly Gang" - cast: Russell Crowe, George MacKay, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis, Charlie Hunnam, Travis Fimmel, Sean Keenan, Dacre Montgomery, Harry Greenwood, Thomasin McKenzie, Orlando Schwerdt, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams

McG ᵃʳⁿⁱᶜᵃˡ RT @lukebuckmaster: My take on Justin Kurzel's electrifying True History of the Kelly Gang. The story of a ferocious anti-establishmentaria… 57 minutes ago Amme RT @russellcrowe: The True History of the Kelly Gang. In theatres now. Catch it again on ⁦@StanAustralia⁩ from January 26th. https://t.co/o… 1 hour ago Robbie Carroll RT @PicturehouseEnt: "One of the best cinematic surprises of the year" ★★★★ - The Guardian ★★★★ - Total Film ★★★★ - Empire True History of… 1 hour ago Robbie Carroll RT @FACT_Cinema: If you enjoyed George MacKay's stunning performance in #1917, look out for his newest film from director Justin Kurzel: Tr… 1 hour ago Robbie Carroll RT @ashonfilme: If you enjoyed George MacKay in 1917, then go watch True History of The Kelly Gang. It looks insane! https://t.co/huFfPiaKgI 1 hour ago Robbie Carroll RT @russellcrowe: In limited cinema release right now. See it first on the big screen then on Stan in Australia from Jan 26. UK cinemas Feb… 2 hours ago Robbie Carroll RT @firstshowing: Official UK Trailer for Justin Kurzel's 'True History of the Kelly Gang' https://t.co/BGblXF4euT #JustinKurzel #GeorgeMac… 2 hours ago Luke Buckmaster My take on Justin Kurzel's electrifying True History of the Kelly Gang. The story of a ferocious anti-establishment… https://t.co/WGoPweAe0C 2 hours ago