WATCH: Stephen Colbert Mercilessly Mocks Elizabeth Warren for 3 Solid Minutes Over Never Washing Her Face
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Late night host Stephen Colbert did a blistering three-and-a-half minutes on Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's revelation that she "never" washes her face, and even snuck in a reference to Warren's past claim of Native American heritage.
