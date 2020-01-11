Global  

WATCH: Stephen Colbert Mercilessly Mocks Elizabeth Warren for 3 Solid Minutes Over Never Washing Her Face

Mediaite Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Late night host Stephen Colbert did a blistering three-and-a-half minutes on Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's revelation that she "never" washes her face, and even snuck in a reference to Warren's past claim of Native American heritage.
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Elizabeth Warren: 'I Never Wash My Face'

Elizabeth Warren: 'I Never Wash My Face' 00:38

 Elizabeth Warren commented on her skincare routine.

Man Screams 'You're Siding With Iran!' At Elizabeth Warren In NH Town Hall [Video]Man Screams 'You're Siding With Iran!' At Elizabeth Warren In NH Town Hall

An angry voter shouted at Sen. Elizabeth Warren during her town hall event in New Hampshire on Friday. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:40

Man Accuses Elizabeth Warren Of Siding With Iran In NH Town Hall Outburst [Video]Man Accuses Elizabeth Warren Of Siding With Iran In NH Town Hall Outburst

There was an outburst at Elizabeth Warren's town hall event in New Hampshire.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:41


Elizabeth Warren's Skincare Routine Has a Shocking Twist

For Elizabeth Warren, less is more when it comes to taking care of her skin. The 70-year-old Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts senator...
Also reported by •WorldNews, Seattle Times, Mediaite, PinkNews

Jonathan Van Ness joining Elizabeth Warren on the campaign trail is an early contender for crossover of the decade

Jonathan Van Ness will join Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren for a gorgeous campaign moment ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The non-binary Queer Eye...
PinkNews


