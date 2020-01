Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jeffree Star is speaking out to confirm that he and longtime partner Nathan Schwandt have split after five years together. Fans expressed their concern this week after Jeffree tweeted and deleted, β€œDear God please stop the pain.” He also tweeted, β€œMy dogs always make me smile when I’m down.” Jeffree has now confirmed that he [...] πŸ‘“ View full article