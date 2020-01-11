Global  

Jeffree Star Confirms He and Nathan Schwandt Split

E! Online Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The rumors are true: YouTube and makeup guru Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt have called it quits after five years together. Star, 34, confirmed the news in a YouTube video posted on...
News video: Jeffree Star Boyfriend Nathan Deletes Social Media Amid Break Up Claims

Jeffree Star Boyfriend Nathan Deletes Social Media Amid Break Up Claims 04:24

 David Dobrik reacts to Tana dating rumors. Jeffree Star sparks break up rumors. Plus - Boxing.

James Charles Feud Could've 'Thrown A Million Accusations' [Video]James Charles Feud Could've 'Thrown A Million Accusations'

James Charles opened up about internet fame and cancel culture in a Paper Magazine feature titled "James Charles: Sisterhood Is Stronger Than Subscribers." Charles also addressed his public feud with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Jeffree Star's bestselling products we can't live without [Video]Jeffree Star's bestselling products we can't live without

Jeffree Star may be a YouTuber, but he's also got one of the most successful makeup lines.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeffree Star Confirms Split from Nathan Schwandt in Emotional YouTube Video

Jeffree Star is speaking out to confirm that he and longtime partner Nathan Schwandt have split after five years together. Fans expressed their concern this week...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.comAceShowbiz

