Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pinkie Roshan shares heartbreaking pictures of son Hrithik Roshan's brain surgery

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Pinkie Roshan took to social media and penned an emotional note for son Hrithik Roshan. She shared unseen pictures of the star's surgery in 2013, due to an injury sustained on the sets of Bang Bang. The proud mom wrote, "I share these never-seen-before images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret but with love...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Hrithik's mom shares actor's surgery pics, pens an emotional note

Hrithik's mom shares actor's surgery pics, pens an emotional note 01:45

 Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday. His mother Pinkie Roshan shared pictures of the day when he underwent a brain surgery on her Instagram handle.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Devoted son builds his Christmas-obsessed mother a SLEIGH just two weeks before she passed away [Video]Devoted son builds his Christmas-obsessed mother a SLEIGH just two weeks before she passed away

A devoted son built his Christmas-obsessed mother a SLEIGH just two weeks before she passed away. Jeffrey Michaels, 51, constructed the massive carriage in secret as a surprise for his 80-year-old..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Hrithik's childhood dance video takes the internet by storm [Video]Hrithik's childhood dance video takes the internet by storm

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was a born dancer reveals his mother Pinkie as she shares a throwback video from his childhood. She captioned the video as #onecapturedmoments. The video is a major hit..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, mom Pinkie Roshan shares pics of his brain surgery with a heart touching and inspiring message

Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan shared the unseen pics of his brain surgery, with a long and emotional message. She revealed that before HR was taken to the...
Bollywood Life

Pinkie shares 'unseen images' of Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today and several fans and B-town pals of the talented actor have been sharing adorable wishes for him but what has his mother...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.