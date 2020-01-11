Pinkie Roshan shares heartbreaking pictures of son Hrithik Roshan's brain surgery
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Pinkie Roshan took to social media and penned an emotional note for son Hrithik Roshan. She shared unseen pictures of the star's surgery in 2013, due to an injury sustained on the sets of Bang Bang. The proud mom wrote, "I share these never-seen-before images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret but with love...
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was a born dancer reveals his mother Pinkie as she shares a throwback video from his childhood. She captioned the video as #onecapturedmoments. The video is a major hit..