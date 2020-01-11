Global  

Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles gift a case of champagne to Reese Witherspoon following Golden Globes run-in

Saturday, 11 January 2020
American actor Reese Witherspoon received a case of champagne from Beyonce and JAY-Z following their Golden Globes run-in. On Thursday, (local time) the 43-year-old actor revealed that the couple had sent a case of champagne to her home after their Golden Globes encounter.


Hide your...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment
Jay-Z Sent Reese Witherspoon His Champagne After Golden Globes

Jay-Z Sent Reese Witherspoon His Champagne After Golden Globes 00:38

 After her table ran out of water at the Goldne Globes, Reese Witherspoon asked Jay-Z for a glass of his champagne. According to Business Insider, the rapper paid $200 million in 2014 to purchase a share in Armand de Brignac, a high-end French alcohol company. They're known for their giant sized...

