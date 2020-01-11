Selena Gomez's 'RARE' a look into her journey of 'healing, growth'
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber, has dropped her highly anticipated new album "RARE". Gomez tweeted on Friday: "HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe. Thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it's yours. Hope you like it."
