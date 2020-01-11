Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to Watch NFL Divisional Playoffs — San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Stream Online

Mediaite Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
We’re down to eight in the chase for the Lombardi trophy. And for a hardcore football fan, it gets no better than Divisional playoff weekend. Four games over two days. The eight best teams in the NFL duking it out for a trip to the conference championship round. Saturday’s doubleheader begins with the San Francisco […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks

CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks 05:51

 Katie Johnston talks with CBS Baltimore Sports Anchor Rick RItter to get his predictions on this week's NFL Playoff games. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sun Country Airlines Flew Fans To The Vikings Game Aboard A Charter Flight [Video]Sun Country Airlines Flew Fans To The Vikings Game Aboard A Charter Flight

The game kicks off in San Francisco this afternoon, Jennifer Mayerle reports (0:32). WCCO Saturday Morning — January 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:32Published

Playoff Fever Sweeps Across South Bay on Eve of Vikings-49ers Playoff [Video]Playoff Fever Sweeps Across South Bay on Eve of Vikings-49ers Playoff

49ers fans are getting their game faces on and a lucky few won tickets to the playoff game Saturday. Len Ramirez explains. (1-10-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Drew Brees reflects on his injury, the Saints' season, and last year's playoff exit

Drew Brees reflects on his injury, the Saints' season, and last year's playoff exitBefore the New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota VIkings in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, Drew Brees sat down with our Erin Andrews to discuss the...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

NFL: NZME resident NFL tragics break down the Divisional Round

NFL: NZME resident NFL tragics break down the Divisional RoundWeek 2 of the NFL Playoffs presents us with the Divisional Round and a new set of games for NZME's resident NFL tragics Alex Chapman, Christopher Reive, Marc...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarrisonsCharlo

Harrison vs. Charlo 2 Live Stream FrEe RT @daylistream: >Watch Now https://t.co/lTOPDS0RfP NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS Watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers live LOCATION… 2 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica 49ers and Vikings meet in the NFC divisional round: What you need to know https://t.co/QlUSeK7cfS 2 minutes ago

FaustinoFelix

Faustino Felix RT @washingtonpost: 49ers and Vikings meet in the NFC divisional round: What you need to know https://t.co/XfczyFeWGB 2 minutes ago

daylistream

Daily Streams Live >Watch Now https://t.co/lTOPDS0RfP NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS Watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers live L… https://t.co/lYispZDvz7 7 minutes ago

MrYdiaz

MrYdiaz It’s Game Day! Who you got? Ready for some #nflplayoffs come watch today’s divisional playoffs #football 🏈 game on… https://t.co/LJSe9MM094 12 minutes ago

washingtonpost

The Washington Post 49ers and Vikings meet in the NFC divisional round: What you need to know https://t.co/XfczyFeWGB 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.