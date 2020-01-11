How to Watch NFL Divisional Playoffs — San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Stream Online
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () We’re down to eight in the chase for the Lombardi trophy. And for a hardcore football fan, it gets no better than Divisional playoff weekend. Four games over two days. The eight best teams in the NFL duking it out for a trip to the conference championship round. Saturday’s doubleheader begins with the San Francisco […]
Before the New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota VIkings in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, Drew Brees sat down with our Erin Andrews to discuss the... FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times