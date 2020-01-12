Trick Daddy Arrested In Miami On Serious Drug Charge
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Florida rapper Trick Daddy is making headlines for the wrong reasons. The hip-hop entertainer has reportedly landed in handcuffs this weekend on a cocaine possession charge. Big Facts: According to reports, the bust went down Saturday morning in South Beach. According to the police report, a Miami-Dade officer responded to a report of a driver […]
MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Trick Daddy is facing charges of cocaine possession and driving under the influence after an officer found him apparently asleep behind the... Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jared