Trick Daddy Arrested In Miami On Serious Drug Charge

SOHH Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Trick Daddy Arrested In Miami On Serious Drug ChargeFlorida rapper Trick Daddy is making headlines for the wrong reasons. The hip-hop entertainer has reportedly landed in handcuffs this weekend on a cocaine possession charge. Big Facts: According to reports, the bust went down Saturday morning in South Beach. According to the police report, a Miami-Dade officer responded to a report of a driver […]

Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Trick Daddy is facing charges of cocaine possession and driving under the influence after an officer found him apparently asleep behind the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jared

Rick Ross Set To Reunite W/ Trick Daddy, Jeezy, JT Money, Trina + Uncle Luke For Super Bowl Weekend

Rick Ross Set To Reunite W/ Trick Daddy, Jeezy, JT Money, Trina + Uncle Luke For Super Bowl WeekendMiami rapper Rick Ross is going to share the stage with some of the biggest names in Southern hip-hop. The rap heavyweight has announced a star-studded Super...
SOHH

