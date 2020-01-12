Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kylie Jenner Meets Up with Corey Gamble for Lunch

Just Jared Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Corey Gamble leads the way as he and Kylie Jenner meet up for lunch at Blue Table restaurant on Friday afternoon (January 10) in Calabasas, Calif. The 22-year-old makeup mogul kept things cool in a gray shirt and high-waisted, white jeans while Corey showed his support for pal Ellen DeGeneres in a brown T-shirt as [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Joins Her Famous Family for Sushi Dinner in Malibu

Kylie Jenner looks hot in her blue dress while stepping out for dinner with her family on Thursday night (January 9) at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif. The...
Just Jared Jr

Kylie Jenner Rocks Oversized Sunglasses During Afternoon Outing

Kylie Jenner grabs a bite to eat with Corey Gamble at Blue Table restaurant on Friday afternoon (January 10) in Calabasas, Calif. The 22-year-old makeup mogul...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble grab a bite to eat in Calabasas: https://t.co/LhouiJ7uta 3 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Kylie Jenner Meets Up with Corey Gamble for Lunch 3 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Kylie Jenner Meets Up with Corey Gamble for Lunch https://t.co/EmE5mgrYBc via @JustJared 3 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Kylie Jenner Meets Up with Corey Gamble for Lunch https://t.co/t0L9qLKZB5 via @JustJared 3 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble grab a bite to eat in Calabasas: https://t.co/LhouiJ7uta 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.