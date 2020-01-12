Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lori Harvey & Future Seemingly Confirm Relationship Rumors!

Just Jared Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
It looks like Lori Harvey and Future are confirming rumors that they’re dating! The 23-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey took to her Instagram Story to share a video of the 36-year-old rapper giving her a kiss on the cheek. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lori Harvey “Life is good,” Lori wrote along with [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein's Accusers May Agree To $25 Million Settlement [Video]Harvey Weinstein's Accusers May Agree To $25 Million Settlement

Harvey Weinstein’s team has reached a tentative settlement deal with many of his alleged victims. While the agreement is $25 million, it would not require Weinstein to admit any wrongdoing. The money..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Future During Her Birthday Trip

New year, new romance! Just last month, Lori Harvey and Future sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted getting cozy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab...
E! Online Also reported by •AceShowbizTMZ.com

Future + Lori Harvey Make It Official In New Kissing Footage: “Life Is Good”

Future + Lori Harvey Make It Official In New Kissing Footage: “Life Is Good”Atlanta rapper Future and Lori Harvey are confirming what the entire world already knew. The hip-hop couple have shared new footage of themselves looking beyond...
SOHH


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.