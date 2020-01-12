Global  

Rudy Giuliani Meanders Into Arguing Impeachment Trial Would Be Good For Trump While Arguing Impeachment Should Be Dismissed

Mediaite Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani popped up on Fox News tonight to claim the Supreme Court should dismiss President Donald Trump’s impeachment before a trial starts – then meandering into arguing that a trial would be good for Trump. “There are no rules for a trial in the Supreme Court. All it says in the Senate is there […]
