Rudy Giuliani Meanders Into Arguing Impeachment Trial Would Be Good For Trump While Arguing Impeachment Should Be Dismissed
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Rudy Giuliani popped up on Fox News tonight to claim the Supreme Court should dismiss President Donald Trump’s impeachment before a trial starts – then meandering into arguing that a trial would be good for Trump. “There are no rules for a trial in the Supreme Court. All it says in the Senate is there […]
Sen. Cory Booker is dreading the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Booker said the trial and other pressing issues in Washington could deal a “big, big blow” to his presidential campaign.
CNBC says the impeachment trial could keep Booker away from Iowa in the final weeks before the Feb. 3...
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam..
President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani sounded off about the president’s impeachment Thursday, repeatedly calling on the Supreme Court to step in... FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBC.ca •Jerusalem Post