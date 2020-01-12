Meghan Trainor Sings 'All About That Bass' Over Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' (Video)
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () You have to hear this mashup of Meghan Trainor‘s “All About That Bass” and Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy.” The “All About That Bass” crooner gave the track a remix when she sang it to the tune of Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy” while visiting BBC Radio 1 earlier this week. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
