Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu movie off to a good start

Indian Express Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biggest Surprise Box Office Hits Of 2019 [Video]Biggest Surprise Box Office Hits Of 2019

2019 brought surprise box-office hits. Universal's "Good Boys" showed that comedies can do well at movie theaters. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" dominated the box office. Each John Wick has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Star Wars fanatic has amassed a remarkable 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the film franchise [Video]Star Wars fanatic has amassed a remarkable 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the film franchise

A Star Wars fanatic has amassed a 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the epic film franchise 42 years ago. Obsessive Neil Livesey, 60, has an entire room in his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collections day 1: Mahesh Babu's massy film takes a flying start

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu plays the role of Major Ajay Krishna in the film. Sarileru Neekevvaru also sees veteran actress Vijayashanti making her come...
Bollywood Life

Tanhaji box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer gives 2020 a thunderous start


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XappieTollywood

Xappie® RT @XappieTollywood: #SarileruNeekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 1 - Telugu States: Recovered More than 44% on its opening day Itself...… 40 seconds ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu's film registers good numbers - https://t.co/YpdBCaxU6H #Saril… 20 minutes ago

chitram_bhalare

Chitram Bhalare #SarileruNeekevaru 1st day box office collection: #AnilRavipudi's film beats #MaheshBabu #Maharshi opening record… https://t.co/QjaZeJTmlG 53 minutes ago

VoiceofHyderab2

Voice Of Hyderabad - VOH Prince Mahesh Babu Sarileru Neekevvaru box office Day -1 collection Rs 32.77 crore. #SarileruNeekevvaruMania… https://t.co/gYJxfsEdyG 2 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu's film registers good numbers -… https://t.co/1O833Hz1NN 2 hours ago

RISK_AJAY

అజయ్ కుమార్ RT @BB_Friday: #SarileruNeekevvaru Day 1 Telugu States Box-Office Report All Time Top-4 & Career Best Opening for Mahesh Babu!! https://t… 3 hours ago

BB_Friday

BlockBuster Friday #SarileruNeekevvaru Day 1 Telugu States Box-Office Report All Time Top-4 & Career Best Opening for Mahesh Babu!! https://t.co/hGI8pzUyPz 4 hours ago

shekharhhooli

Shekhar H Hooli Sarileru Neekevvaru 1st day box office collection: Anil film beats Mahesh's Maharshi opening record… https://t.co/vzSZGXwFHs 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.