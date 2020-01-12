Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Confirm They're Back Together, Celebrate His Birthday in NYC!

Just Jared Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are dating again! The 24-year-old model held on close to 27-year-old singer as they stepped out for dinner on Saturday night (January 12) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid The couple stepped out for the night to celebrate Zayn‘s 28th birthday, which is [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hailey Bieber supported by Gigi and Bella Hadid [Video]Hailey Bieber supported by Gigi and Bella Hadid

Hailey Bieber supported by Gigi and Bella Hadid Hailey Bieber has been getting support from Gigi and her sister Bella following her husband Justin's diagnosis of Lyme disease. The singer revealed that..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion [Video]Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion The couple - who dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later - have fuelled speculation they are..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gigi Hadid & On-Again Boyfriend Zayn Malik Celebrate His Birthday in NYC!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back on! The 24-year-old model held on close to the 27-year-old singer as they headed to dinner on Saturday night (January 11) in...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

luvzxynlik

ari RT @ztatus: Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: 5 songs to listen | PINKVILLA https://t.co/oP7Q0Y2SWo 42 seconds ago

EveYves25

กูผอมกับบพคัมแบคอะไรเกิดก่อนกัน 🤦🏼‍♀️ RT @MajesticLalisa: Some of Penshoppe's Ambassadors aside from Lisa: Kendall Jenner Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Cara Delevingne Zayn Malik One… 2 minutes ago

hourlipa

Hoor.Abdulreda RT @dualipanoticia: Dua lipa out and about with Zayn Malik, Gigi, Bella Hadid in @ New York City https://t.co/AYs1D0OQCp 3 minutes ago

minesister

RainnyIsMe RT @celebstyleth: 11/01/20 Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik จาก NYC https://t.co/uS8Rfjdij8 4 minutes ago

AaronRFernandes

Aaron Fernandes Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are BACK TOGETHER! Celebrate Zayn's 28th Birthday in New York With Dua Lipa and Bella Had… https://t.co/VzIJfOvmFK 6 minutes ago

reehanat9

Oyindamola🌺 Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik are back together🥺😥 6 minutes ago

sarahsalam20

selenator ♡ RT @PopAIertNews: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik have been spotted out together in New York City! https://t.co/SvVRMDCLKn 7 minutes ago

houssamshaddad

Housam Malek Haddad RT @GHITMedia: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik e Dua Lipa a New York (11.01) https://t.co/vY6TmL2s9M https://t.co/BBCtTj5lso 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.