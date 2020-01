Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 12 (ANI): A week after comedian Ricky Gervais revealed during the 77th Golden Globe Awards that he will not be hosting the prestigious event from next year, NBC Entertainment announced that actors Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the ceremony in 2021. πŸ‘“ View full article