Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar: Laxmi Agarwal meets inmates, emotions ride high

Zee News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Laxmi Agarwal asks each housemate has to share some of the hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives.
Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Shefali Jariwala takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Deepika Padukone entering the house with Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal.
Bollywood Life

'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar: Housemates share some heart wrenching life experiences with Laxmi Agarwal

Aarti Singh who is known to be strong and independent opens up about a dark incident in her life.
DNA

