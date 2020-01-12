Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar: Laxmi Agarwal meets inmates, emotions ride high

Laxmi Agarwal asks each housemate has to share some of the hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives.



Recent related news from verified sources Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Shefali Jariwala takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill Today's episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Deepika Padukone entering the house with Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal.

Bollywood Life 23 hours ago



'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar: Housemates share some heart wrenching life experiences with Laxmi Agarwal Aarti Singh who is known to be strong and independent opens up about a dark incident in her life.

DNA 1 day ago



