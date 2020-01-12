Global  

Prince William says he can't 'put my arm around' brother Harry anymore: 'I'm sad about that'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Prince William hopes the Royals can one day reconcile, he said in his first public comments on the Megxit scandal.
Queen calls for meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's future [Video]Queen calls for meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's future

A Palace source has said Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry are to sit down at Sandringham on Monday.

Prince William And Prince Harry: Brothers At Odds [Video]Prince William And Prince Harry: Brothers At Odds

Over the years, Buckingham Palace has had a lot of drama on their hands, including the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. ET Canada takes a look back at the unfolding of the brothers’..

Prince William's last-ditch attempt to end Harry rift before bombshell

Prince William's last-ditch attempt to end Harry rift before bombshellPrince William has reportedly tried to heal the rift with Prince Harry but was not successful. William is said to have reached out to his estranged brother after...
Prince Harry & Prince William's Royal Rift Rumors Confirmed By Friend Who Spoke All About Their 'Dispute'

Journalist Tom Bradby, who is friends with Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan Markle and accompanied them on their royal tour in Africa, is speaking out...
